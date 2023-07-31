Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Announces 2023 Recruiting Class

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Men’s Soccer and head coach Charles Morrow announced the 2023 recruiting class Friday, adding 14 newcomers to the squad.
The class will bolster a roster of 17 returners, including returning ASUN All-Conference selections Tyrese Spicer, Hayes Wood, Malachi Jones and Nick Dang.
“We are excited to welcome this talented class in to bolster an already skilled side,” said Morrow. “With the addition of this class, we should be on track to have another great season.”
The new talent hails from six states and four countries and includes four transfers and 10 freshmen.
Meet the Newcomers:
GEORGE MACREADY | D | CHESTER, CHESHIRE, ENGLAND | UNIVERSITY OF CHESTER
- Graduate Transfer from the University of Chester
- Won the U19 National League Alliance Cup
- Prepped with Gresford Athletic in the Welsh 2nd tier
SHEWIT WORTON | MF | FRANKLIN, TENN. | GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
- State Champion with Grace Christian Academy
- National Champion with Tennessee Soccer Club
- Played with the Atlanta United Academy
- Played with Malachi and Levi Jones at Grace Christian Academy
AIDAN STRICKLER | GK | SEATTLE, WASH. | FEDERAL WAY HIGH SCHOOL
- Led the state of Washington in saves
- ECNL First-Team All-Conference
- Played for the Pacific Northwest Soccer Club
JEREMY SIAU | D | GRANITE BAY, CALIF. | GRANITE BAY HIGH SCHOOL
- Played for Sacramento United of MLS Next and won the 2022 Surf Cup
- Two-time First Team All-League selection
- Led Granite Bay High School to first state semifinal appearance in school history in 2022
- 2022 All-Metro selection
- Named Team and Defensive MVP at Granite Bay
TRISTAN MONROE | D | SAN DIEGO, CALIF. | CALIFORNIA STATE OF SAN MARCOS
- Transfer from California State of San Marcos where he started in 27 games and played in 34 over two seasons with two goals and two assists.
- Played centerback for San Diego Surf Academy from 2016-2020 where he was an ECNL National Semifinalist.
- Won the Open Division League Championship with Poway High School.
- Played in the 2018 MIC Cup in Spain with USA Soccer Stars.
YUUSHIN NAKAGAWA | D | TORRANCE, CALIF. | NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- Played for the LAFC Academy
JUAN CARLOS RODRIGUEZ FERNANDEZ | GK | ANTAS, ALMERIA, SPAIN | I.E.S. BAHIA DE ALMERIA
- 2022 Youth King’s Cup Runner-Up.
- 2022 Youth National League Champion.
- Member of the U14 and U16 Provincial Teams.
- Member of the U14 and U16 Andalusian Teams.
- Played club for UD Almeria.
ROEN DAVIS | MF | NASSAU, BAHAMAS | THE WEBB SCHOOL
- Played for the Nashville United Soccer Academy
- All-District and All-Region selection at The Webb School
- Plays for the Bahamas National Team
COOPER KIERAN | MF/D | VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. | UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Generation Adidas Real Madrid Selection
- Two-time Virginia Gatorade State Player of the Year nominee
- 2021 C-USA Tournament Champion at Kentucky
- 2022 Sun Belt Regular Season and Conference Tournament Champion at Kentucky
- Two NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearances with Kentucky
- Played with Beach FC and for Floyd E. Kellam High School
TONY LOMBARDI | D | FREDERICK, MD. | TUSCARORA HIGH SCHOOL
- Four-year starter and three-year captain at Tuscarora High School
- 2022 State Champion with Tuscarora
- Three-time Defensive Player of the Year
- Two-time All-Region selection
- Two-time Maryland All State Selection
- 2020-21 ECNL Boys Northeast Conference Champion with Pipeline ECNL
CALEB DAVIS | MF/D | REDONDO BEACH, CALIF. | REDONDO UNION
- 2021-22 North American Cup ECNL Champion with Pateadores Academy
- 2022 ECNL Boys National Training Camp Invite
- ECNL First Team All-Conference Selection
- First Team All-CIF and First Team All-Bay League with Redondo
TYLER STINNETT | MF | LOUISVILLE, KY. | BALLARD HIGH SCHOOL
- 2022 All-State Selection
- 2022 ECNL Great Ohio Valley Champion with Louisville City Academy
- 2023 ECNL Ohio Valley Champion
- 2023 Dallas Cup Champion
IONNIS KATSIAMIS | D | NICOSIA, CYPRUS | PASCAL
- U17 & U19 Euro Qualifiers participant
- U16, U17 & U19 Champion with APOEL Academy
WILLIAM BRYAN | F | HOPKINSVILLE, KY. | MARYVILLE COLLEGE
- Played club soccer with Nashville United Soccer Academy
- 2022 Third-Team Academic All-American
- Collegiate Conference of the South 2022 Rookie of the Year
- 2022 All-Conference First-Team
- 2022 All-Region Third Team
- Played for University Heights Academy High School and scored a program record 40 goals his senior season
- Led Kentucky in total scoring (40 goals, 13 assists) his senior season
- Compiled 108 goals and 47 assists in high school
Source: Lipscomb Sports
