MTSU Announces 2023 Cross Country Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Head Coach Keith Vroman has officially announced the 2023 cross country schedule for the Middle Tennessee men’s and women’s teams. The Blue Raiders are scheduled to participate in four meets leading up to the Conference USA Championships in Bowling Green, Ky. on October 28.

In 2022, the men’s team secured a commendable third-place finish, while the women’s team achieved an impressive second-place finish. This year, Vroman has decided to increase the number of meets to four, compared to the three held during the 2022 season.

The season will commence on September 2, as both teams head to the Memphis Twilight, an event they have actively participated in for the seventh time in the last eight years. Following this, MTSU will travel to Huntsville, Ala., for the Southern Showcase, hosted by Jacksonville State on September 15. The final meet in September will take place on the 29th in Chicago, Ill., at the Loyola Lakefront Invitational.

Continuing into October, the Blue Raiders will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., as Alabama hosts the Crimson Classic Cross Country Meet on October 13. Subsequently, this year’s Conference USA Championships will be hosted by Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky. on October 28.

Notably, the Blue Raiders have had a strong showing in the postseason, with both teams finishing in the top ten at the NCAA Regionals during the 2021 season. The women continued this trend with a ninth-place finish in the regionals last year. Looking ahead, this year’s NCAA Regionals will be hosted by Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on November 10, while the NCAA Championships will take place in Charlottesville, Va., on November 18.

For the full 2023 Cross Country schedule, click here.

Source: MTSU

