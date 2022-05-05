Local country icon, Dolly Parton, was announced as one of the newest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees.

The induction will take place on November 5th at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In a release, they stated,“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

When the list of nominees were released in March, Dolly wanted to bow out of the voting process. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responded by stating,”From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”

Parton in April shared in an interview with NPR when asked about the nomination that she would gladly accept it because the fans voted. She stated, “But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Since the announcement of the 2022 inductees, Dolly responded on social media.

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

Below is the complete list of the 2022 Inductees.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award