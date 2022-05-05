Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce the 2021-2022 winners of the Murfreesboro Student Art Show. The 32nd annual art show, held at the Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda, highlights student art selected by each school’s art teacher as the Best of MCS in art and design.
The complete art show can be viewed at CityTV’s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDsIs9AulyI.
The 2021-22 winners include:
Best of Show:
Morgan Lee, Hobgood
1st – Emmerson Brownlee, Reeves-Rogers
2nd – Rhodes Fisher, Northfield
3rd – Hudson Stroop, Overall Creek
First Grade:
1st – Addison Acuna, Hobgood
2nd – Iris Cook, Overall Creek
3rd – Roen Napier, Cason Lane
Second Grade:
1st – Simon Ha, Black Fox
2nd – Savannah Lee, Reeves-Rogers
3rd – Sophia McNeal, Erma Siegel
Third Grade:
1st – Payton Davis, Hobgood
2nd – Emily Villatoro-Mancia, Black Fox
3rd – Gianna Langley, Cason Lane
Fourth Grade:
1st – Khloe Edgell, Overall Creek
2nd – Ruby Denton, Erma Siegel
3rd -De’Ricko Ferguson, Cason Lane
Fifth Grade:
1st – Corine Malcolm, Overall Creek
2nd -Lauren Sawmha, John Pittard
3rd – Jude Austin, Overall Creek
Sixth Grade:
1st – Ali Bautista-Ortiz, Black Fox
2nd – Bella Zmuda, Cason Lane
3rd – Sophia Dang, Black Fox
Artwork from this exhibit will be highlighted at the MTSU Todd Art Gallery 9th annual Winner’s Circle in May.