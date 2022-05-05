Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce the 2021-2022 winners of the Murfreesboro Student Art Show. The 32nd annual art show, held at the Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda, highlights student art selected by each school’s art teacher as the Best of MCS in art and design.

The complete art show can be viewed at CityTV’s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDsIs9AulyI.

The 2021-22 winners include:

Best of Show:

Morgan Lee, Hobgood

Kindergarten:

1st – Emmerson Brownlee, Reeves-Rogers

2nd – Rhodes Fisher, Northfield

3rd – Hudson Stroop, Overall Creek

First Grade:

1st – Addison Acuna, Hobgood

2nd – Iris Cook, Overall Creek

3rd – Roen Napier, Cason Lane

Second Grade:

1st – Simon Ha, Black Fox

2nd – Savannah Lee, Reeves-Rogers

3rd – Sophia McNeal, Erma Siegel

Third Grade:

1st – Payton Davis, Hobgood

2nd – Emily Villatoro-Mancia, Black Fox

3rd – Gianna Langley, Cason Lane

Fourth Grade:

1st – Khloe Edgell, Overall Creek

2nd – Ruby Denton, Erma Siegel

3rd -De’Ricko Ferguson, Cason Lane

Fifth Grade:

1st – Corine Malcolm, Overall Creek

2nd -Lauren Sawmha, John Pittard

3rd – Jude Austin, Overall Creek

Sixth Grade:

1st – Ali Bautista-Ortiz, Black Fox

2nd – Bella Zmuda, Cason Lane

3rd – Sophia Dang, Black Fox

Artwork from this exhibit will be highlighted at the MTSU Todd Art Gallery 9th annual Winner’s Circle in May.