Devils Show Interest in Juuse Saros for Offseason

When Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz began taking trade calls about star goaltender Juuse Saros, his team was a good six points back in the wild-card race and looking at the prospect of being a seller at the trade deadline.

Then, the Predators went on an unexpected run, and suddenly it made more sense for Trotz to keep most of the very players he was shopping just a few weeks ago, including goaltender Juuse Saros.

Multiple reports indicated the New Jersey Devils made the strongest push to try and pry Saros from the Predators, but Trotz never got the moon-and-star offer he was looking for to part with his Vezina-caliber goalie.

Full Story: Nashville Hockey Now

