Luke Bryan’s Broadway Bar Makes Statement Following Student’s Disappearance

March 15, 2024 – As Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts in the search of 22-year-old Riley Strain, a statement has been made from the bar where he was last seen.

Metro Nashville police say Strain went missing on Friday, March 8 around 10pm after being kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, on Broadway.

TC Restaurant Group and Luke’s 32 Bridge released the following statement on Friday:

“In our effort to help the Nashville Metro Police Department’s Missing Persons investigation of Riley Strain, we proactively provided detailed information quickly after his visit to our business on March 8. This information included all security camera footage, photos of Riley at our establishment with detailed time stamps, transaction records, and staff accounts. Additionally, we proactively engaged in communication with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and will continue to communicate and provide any records needed to aid their ongoing investigation.

During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.

Our prayers continue to be with Riley’s friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return.”

Earlier this week, Metro Police released footage of Strain from the night he went missing.

Strain has blue eyes and blonde hair and is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black/brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

See him? Please call 615-862-8600.