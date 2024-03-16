Top 5 Stories From March 15, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 14, 2024.

1Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $800 Million

With its own version of March Madness, the Mega Millions® jackpot is still rising. Read more

2Murfreesboro Airport Receives ‘2023 Airport of the Year’

Murfreesboro Airport Director Chad Gehrke recognized the City Council’s support and funding of the City’s growing airport as factors contributing to being named the ‘2023 Airport of the Year’ by the Tennessee Aeronautics Commission. Read more

3Former Rutherford County Schools Student Josh Smith Joins MTSU Football Staff

Josh Smith (Photo from Rutherford County Schools)

After spending his high school football career in Murfreesboro, former Oakland Patriot Josh Smith is back. Read more

4CMA Fest Lineup is Released- See Where Your Favorite Artists Perform

photo courtesy of CMA Fest

Today, the Country Music Association announced the initial lineup for the 51st CMA Fest in downtown Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, 2024. Read more

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

