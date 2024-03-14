Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
5Downtown After 5pm
Friday, March 15, 5pm – 8pm
Downtown Murfreesboro
Enjoy a beautiful evening walking through Historical Murfreesboro district supporting small businesses. You’ll find unique gifts, clothes, and delicious food and drinks for a late night of shopping downtown!
4Donate Art Supplies
Saturday, March 16, 10am – 1pm
Lane Agri-Park Community Center, 315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Donations of art + craft supplies (fabric, yarn, scrapbooking) will be collected at the Lane Agri-Park Community Center as part of the 2024 Quilts in the Boro! Donations benefit adults with disabilities via Smart Art + Craft Supplies.
3St. Patricks Day Knife Marathon
Sunday, March 17, 10am
JackSplit Axe Throwing Murfreesboro, 163 Mall Circle Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
Attention All Knife Throwers and up and coming Knife Throwers! Jack will host a Knife Marathon Sunday the 17th with a Knife Duals marathon immediately following. Pizza will be provided for Lunch.
2Tennessee Tulip Festival
Saturday, March 16, noon – 6 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
The Tennessee Tulip Festival is a vibrant spring celebration at the heart of Middle Tennessee, near Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro. Farmer Ladd and his dedicated crew have meticulously planted more than 700,000 tulip bulbs, showcasing over 100 different varieties of tulips. As the largest pick-your-own tulip farm in Tennessee and even the entire Southeastern United States, Lucky Ladd Farms offers an unparalleled tulip picking and field viewing experience.
Find tickets here.
1St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Geodis Park
Sunday, March 17, 11 am – 5 pm
Geodis Park,501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
Join us for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival at GEODIS Park on Sunday, March 17th starting at 12pm until 5pm with Authentic Irish Musicians, Dancers, entertainment from the Gaelic Athletic Football Club, specialty Irish food selections, drinks, vendors and more! GA Tickets are $20 and include your first drink! This is a family and adult friendly event. Kids 12 and under are free to attend. This is a rain or shine event!
Find tickets here.