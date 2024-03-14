Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Geodis Park

Sunday, March 17, 11 am – 5 pm

Geodis Park,501 Benton Avenue, Nashville

Join us for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival at GEODIS Park on Sunday, March 17th starting at 12pm until 5pm with Authentic Irish Musicians, Dancers, entertainment from the Gaelic Athletic Football Club, specialty Irish food selections, drinks, vendors and more! GA Tickets are $20 and include your first drink! This is a family and adult friendly event. Kids 12 and under are free to attend. This is a rain or shine event!

Find tickets here.