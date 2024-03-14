Titans Agree to Terms With RB Tony Pollard

NASHVILLE – The Titans have added a new piece to their offense, in a new-look backfield.

On Thursday, the team officially agreed to terms with former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard will work alongside rising second-year back Tyjae Spears as the team moves to a different offensive approach under new head coach Brian Callahan.

Pollard has been productive in his career, amassing more than 1,000 rushing yards in each of his past two seasons.

Pollard, who played in college at Memphis, recorded 3,621 career rushing yards on 762 carries, an average of 4.8 yards a carry, in his first five NFL seasons, all in Dallas. Pollard has 176 career receptions for 1,319 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

The 26-year-old Pollard started all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2023, when he ran for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 55 passes for 311 yards. The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Pollard last season, after the departure of long-time workhorse Ezekiel Elliott.

Following the departure of running back Derrick Henry, the 6-foot, 209-pounder is expected to work in tandem with Spears, who ran for 453 yards and amassed 385 receiving yards on 52 catches during his rookie season in 2023.

Pollard, who went to Melrose High School in Memphis, was a fourth round pick of the Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Henry agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

