Powerball Jackpot Accelerates to $600 Million for Saturday Drawing

March 14, 2024 – The Powerball® jackpot has jumped to $600 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $293.4 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 21, 29, 54, 59, 62 and red Powerball 4. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Wednesday drawing produced more than 861-thousand tickets won cash, including two tickets sold in New York and Texas that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. One other ticket, sold in Georgia, matched all five white balls, and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play, for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins from Wednesday night include 14 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and three tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to rise above half a billion dollars in 2024. The Powerball jackpot was hit five times in 2023:

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – WA

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million – VA

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – OH

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – CA

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – CA

The upcoming drawing on Saturday night will be the 32nd drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $600 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $293.4 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.