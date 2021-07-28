Delight in Every Bite at Papa C Pies

If you’re looking for flavorful pies in an incredible light, flaky and consistent crust that defies description, you already know to head over to Papa C Pies. But what do you know about the man behind the pastry? Meet Chad Collier, purveyor of Papa C Pies and third-generation pie expert.

The Genesis

Decades ago, the original Papa C, Chad’s father, asked his mother, Elsie Mae to write down her recipe for her delicious apple pie. She couldn’t! She hadn’t learned to make the perfect crust and scrumptious filling from reading a recipe. Instead, her mother taught her to make the pies by experiencing it. In the words of Elsie Mae, “you need to see and feel the ingredients come together.”

Elsie went on to teach her son, who became the resident family pie maker for years, before passing the secret recipes on to Chad through experiential learning. These family recipes remain closely guarded secrets, passed down through generations the old-fashioned way, by doing, seeing and feeling the ingredients come together.

The Present

Chad Collier knew he was onto something with the incredible recipes passed down through the family. He also knows the truth in the old adage, “If you choose a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” And while he certainly is a hard worker, there is a respect for the heritage and a love for the product that shines through in every bite.

When Chad opened Papa C Pies, he wasn’t afraid to be creative and branch out beyond the traditional flavors and recipes passed down to him, while still keeping the classics current and delicious. As a result, the shop offers more than two dozen products, from dessert pies to peanut brittle, from yeast cinnamon rolls to savory dinner options.

All the products are still made from scratch, ensuring a quality you can taste and trust. And if Chad has his way, these recipes will continue to be passed down to the next generation of Colliers to ensure this light, flaky and timeless crust feeds the hearts of Tennesseans and patrons across the country for years to come.

How to Get Pie

Papa C Pies offers the only drive-through pie shop in Middle Tennessee. You can also walk in and pick up a freshly prepared pie Monday through Saturday and will always find something delightful in the case. Or you can ensure your favorite flavor is available by placing a pre-order. Orders placed by 2 p.m. Monday-Friday are ready for same-day pickup! Shipping of select flavors to people and places across the country, whether personal or featuring a corporate logo, is also an option. Getting married and want to incorporate pie as the centerpiece or offer tarts as favors? Papa C Pies can do that, too. With so many ways to enjoy Papa C Pies, the only question is, what’ll it be tonight?

Visit Papa C Pies online or at 99 Seaboard Ln, Suite 100 in Brentwood, TN. You can call 615-414-3435 to order your pie or find out what’s in the case.

