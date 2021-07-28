Coming to HBO Max in August 2021

This August, sit back and relax with a phenomenal slate of new original series and blockbuster films on HBO Max. From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action-adventure “The Suicide Squad and Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021. What’s coming to HBO Max in August 2021.

August 1

  • 2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
  • 9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
  • A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
  • A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
  • Americano, 2017 (HBO)
  • Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
  • Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
  • Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
  • Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
  • Betrayal at Attica, 2021
  • The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
  • Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
  • Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
  • Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
  • Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
  • Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
  • Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
  • Constantine, 2005
  • Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
  • The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
  • Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Double, 2014 (HBO)
  • Empire of the Sun, 1987
  • The End, 1978 (HBO)
  • Envy, 2004 (HBO)
  • Epic, 2013 (HBO)
  • Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
  • For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
  • Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
  • The Fugitive, 1993
  • Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
  • The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
  • The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
  • Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
  • Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
  • Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
  • Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
  • Horror of Dracula, 1958
  • How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
  • Hudson Hawk, 1991
  • Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
  • Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
  • Inception, 2010
  • Joe, 2014 (HBO)
  • Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
  • Julia, 2009 (HBO)
  • Last Action Hero, 1993
  • The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
  • Malcolm X, 1992
  • Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
  • Mean Streets, 1973
  • Mr. Soul!, 2018
  • New in Town, 2009 (HBO)
  • Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)
  • Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
  • One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
  • Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
  • The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
  • The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
  • Red, 2008 (HBO)
  • Red Riding Hood, 2011
  • Requiem for a Dream, 2000
  • Scary Movie, 2000
  • The Score, 2001 (HBO)
  • Sex and the City, 2008
  • Sex and the City 2, 2010
  • The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
  • Spawn, 1997
  • The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Square, 2017 (HBO)
  • Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
  • Tango & Cash, 1989
  • Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
  • Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
  • Vice, 2015 (HBO)
  • War, 2007 (HBO)
  • Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994
  • You’ve Got Mail, 1998

August 2

  • Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

August 3

  • Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993
  • Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 5

  • Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere
  • The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 6

  • Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

August 7

  • All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

  • A Different World

August 10

  • Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

August 12

  • FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
  • The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

August 14

  • Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
  • Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15

  • The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

August 16

  • Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
  • Top Gear, Season 29

August 17

  • Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 19

  • Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
  • Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
  • Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Reminiscence

August 20

  • Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
  • Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
  • Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 22

  • 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
  • San Andreas, 2015

August 24

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

August 25

  • Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 26

  • The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 28

  • Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here