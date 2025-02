February 17, 2025 – Southbound lanes of Broad Street towards downtown are closed due to a crash between a box truck and an SUV.

The crash caused an electrical pole to fall onto Broad in front of Toots. Traffic is being detoured from Stockard Street to College Street. There were minor injuries.

Middle Tennessee Electric has been contacted to remove and replace the pole.

Delays are expected.

