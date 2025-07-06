Tanger Outlets Nashville Announces Addition to Management

Tanger Outlets Nashville announced the newest addition to its management team. Kathy Devine has been named Marketing Director for the growing center, known for its collection of nearly 60 premier brands and restaurants including kate spade new york, Pottery Barn Outlet, Coach, Adidas, Shake Shack, Prince’s Hot Chicken and Crumbl Cookie.

In this role, Devine will oversee Tanger Nashville’s marketing program, enhance retailer promotions and develop sponsorship and media opportunities to further position the center as a must-visit destination.

“Kathy’s diverse career background and depth of experience make her exceptionally well-suited to lead marketing efforts at Tanger Nashville,” said Tanger’s Regional VP of Field Marketing Lauren Krumlauf. “Her unique expertise across the entertainment and real estate sectors, along with a strong track record in strategic marketing and partnerships, will be instrumental in elevating our brand and community presence. I am confident her leadership will bring great value to Tanger Nashville as we continue to expand and engage with our growing customer base.”

Devine brings more than a decade of experience in entertainment—including roles with the NHL, NBA, WNBA and Live Nation—as well as over seven years in commercial and residential real estate. She has built strategic partnerships across industries such as retail, construction, hospitality and media, and she has held senior marketing and corporate partnership roles at organizations like DZL, Monumental Sports and Live Nation. Devine has also been an Adjunct Professor in Georgetown University’s graduate sports management program for over ten years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and marketing from Penn State and a master’s degree from Marymount University. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her dog and recently celebrated her first published song, “I Need A New Fix.”

