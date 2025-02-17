MTSU Baseball Falls in Extras to Drop Series Finale

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee baseball came out on offense with a bang, but couldn’t survive comeback efforts from the Bowling Green Falcons as MTSU dropped Game 3, 12-9, in 11 innings.
Snider had a standout offensive performance, going 5-for-7 at the plate. Wolfe also found his rhythm, going 3-for-4 with two walks to cap a great first series as a Blue Raider.
By the Numbers:
- 5: Hits by Eston Snider, the most by a Blue Raider since April 2, 2023, against FIU.
- 10: Strikeouts by the Blue Raider pitching staff in tonight’s game.
- 18: Hits by the Blue Raiders, the most this season.
