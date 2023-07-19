Covenant School Parents Announce the Formation of Two Nonprofits

A group of parents of students at The Covenant School in Nashville, which was subject to a

mass shooting that killed three students and three staff on March 27, have created two

nonprofits to protect children from gun violence. Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows is a grassroots 501(c)3 organization comprising Covenant parents, staff, and survivors. This organization aims to provide education around the impact and prevention of school shootings and improve mental health support. Covenant Families Action Fund is a 501(c)4 nonprofit that will drive meaningful legislative change to ensure the safety of our children and staff in schools.

The families of The Covenant School have a wide range of political views but are united in their faith and shared desire to protect their children and all children in Tennessee from experiencing anything like what happened in March 2023. The two nonprofits are both dedicated to working with anyone who will respect all political and ideological viewpoints while taking meaningful steps to protect children. Both Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows and the Covenant Families Action Fund appreciate the decision by Governor Bill Lee to convene a special session of the state legislature in August to respond to overwhelming calls for action on gun violence prevention.

Covenant families have been engaged in 40 days of prayer and reflection leading up to special session, seeking wisdom on the best way forward. This Thursday, members of the Covenant community will be making public statements on the new nonprofit entities. The press conference will be at the Tennessee State Capitol Steps, 600 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Nashville, TN at 10:45am. The event will be held under the auspices of the Covenant Families Action Fund.

Learn more at https://www.covenantbrightertomorrows.org/.