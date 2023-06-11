CMA Fest Temporarily Suspends Outdoor Stages

Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

UPDATE: 3:15 pm 

CMA announces all outdoor stages will close.

Stating, “The National Weather Service is tracking inclement weather near the CMA Fest footprint in downtown Nashville. All outdoor daytime stages will not reopen. Gates at Nissan Stadium will operate with a delay. Please await further instructions before heading to Nissan Stadium.”

It’s the last day for CMA Fest in downtown Nashville.

The festival announced that all outdoor stages have been temporarily suspended at this time for severe weather.

Attendees are asked to seek shelter at Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, Hilton Hotel Underground garage, 202 Garage or nearest business.

Updates will be given regarding the schedule and lineup adjustments on the CMA mobile app, find it here. 

