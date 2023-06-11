Severe Weather Closes CMA Daytime Stages on Sunday Afternoon, Nissan Stadium Concert Still Happening

UPDATE: June 11, 6:56pm

Nissan Stadium gates will open at 7:30PM! Show starts approx. 8:15PM with Josh Turner! Thank you for your patience. We can’t wait to celebrate the final night of the 50th #CMAfest anniversary celebration! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NNCH01NDNF — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) June 11, 2023

Due to inclement weather CMA Fest has closed all daytime stages. The NWS announced a Severe Thunderstorm Watch earlier, and stages had already closed once before that for nearby lightning.

For the safety of the public, the festival has decided to shut down all daytime outdoor stages for the rest of the event, according to their app. The festival is optimistic they will be able to host their evening concert.

As we continue monitoring inclement weather near #CMAfest, we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to put on a full show this evening. Stay tuned for updates as to when stadium gates will open. Download the CMA Connect app & turn on notifications. https://t.co/BoTaUsTCrU pic.twitter.com/HqG0ZLN91C — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) June 11, 2023

