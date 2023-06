CMA Fest continued on Saturday in Nashville. Some festival goers were up early to workout with celebrity trainer Erin Oprea at the Maui Jim stage in front of Bridgestone Arena.

At the CMA close-up stage, attendees were able to hear a live podcast of Got it From My Momma featuring Caroline Bryan and LeClaire Bryan.

Over at Nissan Stadium, the evening began with music from Tracy Lawrence, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, and Eric Church.