Broadway Production of ‘Tina -The Tina Turner Musical’ is Headed to TPAC

Celebrating one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, the Broadway musical TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL makes its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s® Jackson Hall Feb. 13-18, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy® Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

The North American touring cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Ari Groover (TINA Broadway, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Little Shop of Horrors) who will share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring Roderick Lawrence as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Wydetta Carter as Gran Georgeanna and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Brianna Cameron, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Takia Hopson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Symphony King, Parris Monet Lewis, Natalia Nappo, Wildlin Pierrevil, Gerard M. Williams, Nia Nelson-Williams, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Eric Siegle, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Christine Suddeth and Jeff Sullivan.

“The North American tour of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is one of eight productions that have opened around the world since the show began in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina’s extraordinary legacy,” says producers Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander. “We can’t wait for America to see the two megawatt superstars—Naomi Rodgers and Ari Groover — who share the role of Tina, Roderick Lawrence in the role of Ike and the incredibly talented company who are on the road in this tour!”

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICALwas written by Tony® Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the most recent production opened at the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia in May of 2023.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on Nov. 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Oct. 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadway production ended performances Sunday, Aug. 14.