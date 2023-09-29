WEATHER 9-29-10-1-2023

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light east northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.