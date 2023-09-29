Recent Depot Days in Smyrna Put Focus on Local Business

Depot Days, sponsored by the Smyrna Independent Merchants Association (SIMA), is an opportunity to put a focus on local small businesses, the arts and quality of life. Every year the organization brings business and artisan booths to Front Street, along with great food trucks and music. Depot Days recently took place on September 22 & 23.

The street was filled with the sound of every type of music, from the twangy strains of country to the classic rhythm of Beatles rock and roll. Main stage acts included Luke B. Woods, Beatles4Sale, Enablers, and East Kin. Other performers included Hobo Road, Bill Sims, Allen Price and Chloe Penney.

Front Street played home to a vast assortment of food trucks and vendor booths offering everything from flowers and jewelry to information about interesting places like Smyrna Library and the Senior Activity Center of Smyrna. The Senior Center was once again selling chances to win one of their beautiful handmade quilts as they work to build a larger building for the city’s growing senior population.

There were new and returning vendors. Bonnie’s Artwork was once again for sale, which is a family project. Bonnie makes her splatter painting canvases with alcohol ink and her daughter and her family help with sales. Tennessee Brushstrokes is a brand-new business in the community. Owner Candance Stanley got her booth under the wire.

“I do paint parties in homes, businesses, clubs, and churches,” said Stanley. “I have been doing it unpaid for years, and I have just got started doing it as a business.” Usually people have to go to a paint studio, like Painting with a Twist, to have this experience, but Stanley brings it to her customers.

Another returning booth was Carpe Artista. They once again brought supplies for kids to paint a picture and express their creativity.

The SIMA team was on site with The Casual Pint of Smyrna in the Beer Garden on the grass in front of the Depot. Here, adults had an opportunity to taste some locally made brews.

Every year the event brings the community to Smyrna’s heart, the growing Depot District. There were also bouncy houses, giant Jenga, Corn Hole and more to be enjoyed on a warm fall afternoon.

The event begins on Friday night with a car show. Smyrna Parks and Recreation pulls this together along with live music and a few food vendors.

“We’re always so thankful to our Smyrna Police and Fire Depts, Smyrna Parks and Rec, Smyrna Town Council, says SIMA’s Facebook page, “and all the wonderful vendors who make Depot Days such a fantastic event each year…Thank you to everyone [who] came out to enjoy the beautiful weather, delicious food, awesome bands, great vendors, refreshing lemonades and beer. After a few weeks of rest, we’ll be looking forward to doing it all again next year.”