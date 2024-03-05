Blue Raiders Softball Sweep Detroit Mercy in Doubleheader

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – March 4, 2024 – Middle Tennessee softball (10-13) has won five in a row after sweeping Detroit Mercy (0-11) in the Monday Doubleheader.

Game one – MTSU 3, Detroit Mercy 2

Detroit Mercy took an early lead in the first inning after a leadoff triple would come in to score. MTSU would answer in the second inning after Ava Tepe hit her fourth double of the season and scored on a RBI from Ava Brooks .

Ansley Blevins tripled to leadoff the fourth inning and would score on a RBI by Shelby Sargent to give MTSU the 2-1 advantage. Blevins second triple of the season.

In Blevins next at-bat she hit a solo shot to left center for her third of the season to tie the team lead and extend the lead 3-1 in the sixth inning. A huge insurance run as Detroit Mercy would hit a solo home run of their own in the seventh making it a one-run game.

Mary Martinez started and threw five innings allowing just one run to get the win. Kamryn Carcich came on in the seventh inning to get her first save of the season.

Game two – MTSU 4, Detroit Mercy 0

MTSU was able to score a run in the first on a pair of errors by the Titans. Lexi Medlock delivered a RBI single in the third to score Harris and extend the Blue Raiders lead 2-0.

Three consecutive base-hits in the fifth inning led to another run for MTSU. Ashlee Jacoway would single to left field to score Medlock.

Julia Sitterding would come in to score in the sixth inning to stretch the lead 4-0 and give the Blue Raiders five wins in a row at home.

Carcich through 3.0 innings to start in the circle before Martinez took over going 4.0 innings. Martinez improved to 2-1 on the season and only allowed one hit in her four innings of work.

By the Numbers

· 18 – game on-base streak for Harris

· 11– hits for MTSU in game two

· 6 – wins out of our last seven games

Up Next

The Blue Raiders will travel to El Paso, Texas to start Conference play on Friday, March 8.

Source: MTSU

