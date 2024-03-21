Blue Raiders beat Austin Peay 1-0

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.—Donning pink tops, pink belts and pink socks for Breast Cancer Awareness night, a new-look Middle Tennessee (14-18, 2-4) delighted a good-size afternoon crowd at home to wrap up a four-game homestand that began last Friday with a 1-0 win over in-state foe Austin Peay (14-14, 0-3).

“(Today’s game) shows that we’ve grown some,” said Middle Tennessee Head Coach Jeff Breeden . “At the beginning of the year, we were losing a bunch of one-run ballgames. (Claire) Woods pitched well. (Julia) Garcia played third base about as well as I’ve ever seen her do it today. She had a lot of balls hit her way. We were solid all-around, defensively, and we got the one hit that we needed with (Ava) Brooks hitting it out of the yard.”

Middle Tennessee will travel down to Alabama this weekend for a three-game set with CUSA opponent Jacksonville State. First pitch Friday is slated for 6:00 p.m. CDT.

Full Story: MTSU

