Blue Raider Baseball to Host 50th Annual Groundhog Day Luncheon

Middle Tennessee baseball will celebrate 50 years of its annual Groundhog Day Luncheon Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the MTSU Student Ballroom.

Ticket prices are as follows and can be purchased by calling the Blue Raider Athletics ticket office at 615-898-5261.

Baseball alumni: $20

General Admission (early): $25

General Admission (day of): $30

Table for 10: $250

The meal includes ham hocks, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream. First-year Head Coach Jerry Meyers will introduce members of the 2023 Blue Raider roster and will give out the traditional Railbirds jacket.

All proceeds will go to the Blue Raider baseball program.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Parking is available in the Academic Lot.