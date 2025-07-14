Titans 2025 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Receivers

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: RECEIVERS

In camp (13): Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, Mason Kinsey, Bryce Oliver, Treylon Burks, Colton Dowell, James Proche II, Jha’Quan Jackson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Xavier Restrepo, TJ Sheffield.

Offseason developments: The Titans signed Jefferson, a Ravenwood product who played for the Steelers last season, early in free agency. Just prior to the NFL Draft, the Titans signed the veteran Lockett, formerly of the Seahawks. The Titans also signed Proche, formerly with the Ravens and Browns. The Titans drafted Dike (Florida) and Ayomanor (Stanford) in the fourth round of the draft before signing Restrepo as an undrafted free agent. Sheffield, who prepped at Independence High, was signed after his tryout in the rookie minicamp. Burks returned to practices after suffering a torn ACL last season, but he was limited during a time with Dowell also missed some of the offseason work. The Titans said goodbye to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine after he signed with the Dolphins, while Tyler Boyd hasn’t been re-signed and he remains a free agent.

In the spotlight: Ridley. In his second season with the Titans, Ridley appears to be reenergized with the addition of rookie quarterback Cam Ward, and the new faces around him. Ridley has taken the first overall pick under his wing, and the two have formed a bond that extends off the field. The Titans are counting on that chemistry paying off on the field, one season after Ridley led the Titans with 64 catches for 1,017 yards.

Battle to watch: Dike vs. Ayomanor vs. Lockett et al. Ridley is the clear 1 in Tennessee, but it remains to be seen how things play out with the rest of the group. Jefferson was good during offseason work, while Lockett missed some time with injury and will aim to prove he can still produce in Tennessee. Meanwhile, Dike and Ayomanor are already surging, and could convince coaches they can help early. If their development is rapid, they could potentially jump more experienced players in the room, and get on the field early. Oliver’s versatility and ability to help on special teams make him a strong candidate for a roster spot, which could make things even tougher for others vying for spots.

Keep an eye on: Restrepo. A lot of guys are worth keeping an eye on in this group, and some notable names could be on the outside looking in even if the team keeps seven receivers on the final 53. Restrepo, Ward’s teammate at the University of Miami, will be fun to watch in camp because he’s a fierce competitor who has looked comfortable early. I charted all five open practices, and Restrepo’s 11 catches led all the receivers. Restrepo seemed to be in the right spot, and he got open and made catches. If he’s able to build on that momentum, he could end up being a tough guy to cut.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email