Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week December 24, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
15
photo from Reelgood

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/15/22 to 12/21/22).

Here are some highlights from this week.

  • Yellowstone dethroned Netflix’s hit Wednesday as new titles make our streaming chart this week.
  • The shows 1923 and The Recruit are new on the list taking places #4 and #7 consecutively, as are the movies Avatar, Black Adam, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Top Ten Titles 

  1. Yellowstone- Paramount Network
  2. Wednesday- Netflix
  3. The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
  4. 1923- Paramount Network
  5. The White Lotus- HBO Max
  6. Avatar- Disney +
  7. The Recruit – Netflix
  8. Bullet Train- Netflix
  9. Black Adam- HBO Max
  10. Everything Everywhere All at Once- Fubo TV/Showtime

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here