Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week December 24, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/15/22 to 12/21/22).
Here are some highlights from this week.
- Yellowstone dethroned Netflix’s hit Wednesday as new titles make our streaming chart this week.
- The shows 1923 and The Recruit are new on the list taking places #4 and #7 consecutively, as are the movies Avatar, Black Adam, and The Banshees of Inisherin.
Top Ten Titles
- Yellowstone- Paramount Network
- Wednesday- Netflix
- The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
- 1923- Paramount Network
- The White Lotus- HBO Max
- Avatar- Disney +
- The Recruit – Netflix
- Bullet Train- Netflix
- Black Adam- HBO Max
- Everything Everywhere All at Once- Fubo TV/Showtime