AT&T Service Restored Nationwide; Investigation Underway

Many of AT&T customers awoke Thursday morning to no service on their cellular devices after a network outage occurred nationwide.

Around 73,000 customers reportedly experienced no service and were unable to place calls, text or access the internet after the outage happened about 2:30 am, according to the Associated Press.

AT&T said three-quarters of their network had been restored by 10:15am. By 2:10pm, the phone company had restored wireless service to all the customers who were affected.

“We sincerely apologize to them. Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future,” AT&T stated.

The Hill reported the outage is now being investigated by the Federal Communications Commission. AT&T has been in contact with federal agencies regarding the network outages but the cause of the interruptions have not been determined.

At this time, there has not been an indication that Thursday’s outage was the result of a cyberattack.

We are aware of the reported wireless outages, and our Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is actively investigating. We are in touch with AT&T and public safety authorities, including FirstNet, as well as other providers. — The FCC (@FCC) February 22, 2024

AT&T encountered other outages recently, including a temporary 911 outage in some parts of the southeastern United States, according to CNN. Customers with other phone companies such as, Verizon and T-Mobile, also reported outages, however they appeared far less widespread.