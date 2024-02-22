Top 5 Stories From February 22, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
10699

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 22, 2024.

1Seven Rutherford Schools Earn TVA STEM Grant

Seven Rutherford County Schools have been awarded a grant to develop science, technology, engineering and math education programs. Read More.

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read More.

3MTSU’s ‘We Do It All’ Commercial Wins Regional Emmy Award

From left, Middle Tennessee State University representatives Allie Sultan, Media Arts associate professor; recording industry major Nick Edgerson; Recording Industry assistant professor Bess Rogers; commercial songwriting major Kelty Greye; Recording industry major Liliana Manyara; Audio Production major Phillip Beima are all smiles as they hold the regional Emmy Award the university received for its \”We Do It All\” commercial Saturday, Feb. 17, at the 38th annual Nashville/MidSouth Emmy Awards ceremony at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. (MTSU photo by Andrew Oppmann)

Middle Tennessee State University has earned a regional Emmy Award for “We Do It All,” its one-minute spot showcasing the College of Media and Entertainment. Read more.

4Mega Millions Jackpot Surges Past Half a Billion Dollars

For the first time since last July, the Mega Millions® jackpot has surpassed $500 million! It’s just the second jackpot run in more than 12 months that has reached this lofty level. Read more.

5Six Murfreesboro City Schools Receive Reward School Status

The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Murfreesboro City Schools has six schools recognized as Tennessee Reward Schools. Reward status is the top state distinction a public school can earn in Tennessee. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here