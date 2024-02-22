Top 5 Stories From February 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 22, 2024.
Seven Rutherford County Schools have been awarded a grant to develop science, technology, engineering and math education programs. Read More.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read More.
Middle Tennessee State University has earned a regional Emmy Award for “We Do It All,” its one-minute spot showcasing the College of Media and Entertainment. Read more.
For the first time since last July, the Mega Millions® jackpot has surpassed $500 million! It’s just the second jackpot run in more than 12 months that has reached this lofty level. Read more.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Murfreesboro City Schools has six schools recognized as Tennessee Reward Schools. Reward status is the top state distinction a public school can earn in Tennessee. Read More.