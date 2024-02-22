Seven Rutherford Schools Earn TVA STEM Grant

Seven Rutherford County Schools have been awarded a grant to develop science, technology, engineering and math education programs.

The grant is provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc, a TVA retiree program.

The seven schools are Central Magnet School, Riverdale High School, Smyrna Elementary, Smyrna Primary, Stewarts Creek Elementary, Stewarts Creek Middle and Stewartsboro Elementary.

Out of a seven-state region, TVA awarded 343 schools with $5,000 through an application process.

The Rutherford schools will receive their awards in March, and those schools will provide a 30-minute presentation about their projects.

A full list of grant recipients, and information on how to apply for a future STEM grant, can be found at www.tvastem.com.