Applebee’s Resurrects $5 Spooky Sips for Halloween

BOO-zy cocktails are back at Applebee’s in celebration of the spookiest time of the year! Guests can celebrate through Halloween with the return of Applebee’s Spooky Sips, two “chilling” Mucho Cocktails™ for only $5!

Cure your cravings with the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and melon liqueur topped with a gummi brain*. Or, sink your teeth into Dracula’s Juice, a frozen mouth-watering creation made with Bacardi Superior, Jose Cuervo, berry and lemon. Trick-or-treat yourself to these cocktails for only $5 each!

“Applebee’s has always been a neighborhood haunt and this Halloween, we’ve resurrected our $5 Spooky Sips alongside our famous DOLLARITA,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Applebee’s is the place to be with our $1 margarita and two scary good $5 Mucho Cocktails – but these fan-favorites are only here for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to get in on these wicked-good deals.”

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

Source: Business Wire

