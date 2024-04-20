AMERICANAFEST Announces First Round of Artists to Perform

The Americana Music Association has announced its first round of artists slated to showcase at its annual AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, running from September 17-21, 2024.

A list of the first round of showcasing artists can be found below.

2024 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are $125. Passes are available online here.

2024 Silver Passes currently on sale for $349 ($249 for Americana Music Association members) provide first access to RSVP events, priority admission to official evening showcases and access to the daytime educational conference, plus all sanctioned special events. Silver Passes can be purchased here. (Price will increase to $449/$349 on May 1.)

AMERICANAFEST Special Events

Presented in partnership with AMERICANAFEST, The Lone Bellow will deliver a special performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, September 17.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket will be headlining Ascend Amphitheater on September 18 & 19.

As AMERICANAFEST Special Events, a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the Americana Music Association.

Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2024:

A.J. Lee & Blue Summit

Arkansauce

Ashley Monroe

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

The Cactus Blossoms

Calder Allen

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Cassandra Lewis

Clay Street Unit

Crys Matthews

Dale Hollow

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones

Gaby Moreno

Harper O’Neill

Hiss Golden Messenger

Jalan Crossland

The Jeff Crosby Band

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs

Jess Nolan

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

John Hollier

John Oates Acoustic Band

Jontavious Willis

Judy Blank

Kade Hoffman

Kimmi Bitter

The Kody Norris Show

The Langan Band

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Lizzie No

Madisen Ward

Malin Pettersen

Margo Cilker

Mary Bragg

Max McNown

Mike Farris

Niall McCabe

Noeline Hofmann

Paula Cole

Rett Madison

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Sam Outlaw

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Shane Smith & the Saints

Shay Martin Lovette

She Returns From War

Shemekia Copeland

The Steel Wheels

Teddy & the Rough Riders

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs

Tray Wellington Band

Uncle Lucius

Vincent Neil Emerson

Willie Watson

Wonder Women of Country (Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh & Melissa Carper)

Wyatt Ellis

AMERICANAFEST will showcase more than 200 artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues through insightful panels and workshops.

The week of festivities kicks off with the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.

For more information and to purchase an AMERICANAFEST pass, visit www.americanamusic.org.