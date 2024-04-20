Gaylord Opryland Resort to Host Seasonal Hiring Event

Gaylord Opryland Resort, 2800 Opryland Drive, will host an in-person food & beverage hiring event on Tuesday, April 23, to fill a variety of seasonal food and beverage roles at SoundWaves, the resort’s 4-acre upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction. Positions include bartenders, servers, guest service experts, and cashiers. Qualified candidates can expect interviews and job offers on the spot.

Job perks include competitive pay, a free meal during each shift, free on-site parking, worldwide travel and entertainment discounts, and more.

The hiring event will be held from 10:00a.m. – 2:00pm CST at The District inside the resort adjacent to the Magnolia Lobby. Coffee and delectable bites will be served. Signs will be displayed on campus leading candidates to complimentary self-parking.

For more information on available positions and benefits, or to apply online in advance of the event to expedite screening, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com.