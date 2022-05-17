The Academy of Country Music® announced the Industry Award and Studio Recording Award winners from the 57TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ at the Grand Ole Opry House Friday night in a special moment.

In between songs during Charlie Worsham’s performance, he was interrupted by a special announcement that surprised the guitarist-singer-songwriter with news that he won his first-ever ACM Award for ACM Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year. Dierks Bentley sent a video message to Worsham congratulating him on his win, and Worsham gave a tearful speech to the packed Opry crowd, while giving heartfelt praise to the other nominees in his category. The Opry continued to announce the remaining winners to the applause of the audience. All Industry Award, Studio Recording Award, and soon-to-be-announced Special Award recipients will be celebrated during the 15th Academy of Country Music Honors™ on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. City National Bank is the presenting partner of the evening. Performers, host, and ticket on-sale information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Other winner highlights include Basement East receiving their first-ever ACM Award for ACM Club of the Year following the venue’s destruction during the March 2020 Nashville tornadoes and subsequent rebuild, marking a resilient comeback for the Nashville staple. The Ryman, which just celebrated its 130th anniversary, receives their 7th lifetime ACM Award. Pedal steel guitar player Paul Franklin receives his 17th career ACM Award, his first win for Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year. Promoter Brian O’Connell and producer Dann Huff each receive their 10th career ACM Award.

In addition to Charlie Worsham and Basement East, other first-time ACM Award recipients include Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout Festival, San Antonio Rodeo, audio engineer Jim Cooley, drummer Evan Hutchings, and piano/keyboard player David Dorn.

Below is a complete list of the winners of the Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards from the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards:

INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER: Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, OK

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, OK CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA: Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR: Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, IL

Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, IL FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR: San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, TX CLUB OF THE YEAR: Basement East – Nashville, TN

Basement East – Nashville, TN THEATER OF THE YEAR: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO ARENA OF THE YEAR: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR: Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

STUDIO RECORDING AWARD WINNERS:

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jimmie Lee Sloas

Jimmie Lee Sloas DRUMMER OF THE YEAR: Evan Hutchings

Evan Hutchings ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Charlie Worsham

Charlie Worsham ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tom Bukovac

Tom Bukovac PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Dorn

David Dorn SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Franklin

Paul Franklin AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Jim Cooley

Jim Cooley PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Dann Huff

ACM Industry Awards recognize venues and talent buyers/promoters who have bought or promoted a predetermined number of Country Music concerts and helped promote Country Music ticket sales. Nominees are selected by a professional panel of judges approved by the ACM Officers, with ACM members classified in the Artist/Musician/Producer/ Engineer, Venue, Manager, Talent Agent, Talent Buyer/Promoter categories voting to decide the winner.

For more information on the ACM Awards and all ACM events, visit www.ACMcountry.com.