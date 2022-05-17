Enjoy the day. It will be a touch warm. Changes on the way as an unsettled weather pattern will keep things interesting through the weekend
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
