On the first Friday night of the 2020 high school football season, the Riverdale Warriors hosted the CPA Lions.

Both teams came out and needed an adjustment period as the first quarter ended up scoreless.

The first strike came from CPA’s defense after jumping on a bad snap from Riverdale.

CPA would add a late 1st half touchdown with Patterson taking it in from 4 yards out. The Lions held a 14-0 lead at halftime.

The 3rd quarter would be scoreless. Riverdale would score midway through the 4th quarter to make it 14-7.

CPA responded with a score of their own to increase the lead to 20-7 with under 4:00 left in the 4th. CPA would hold on for the win.

Riverdale didn’t start off the season like they had hoped they would, but next week is another opportunity.

