The Hendersonville Commandos went to the Oakland Patriots’ house in a week 1 matchup. Oakland took the early lead going up 6-0 from a Patterson touchdown. That was the only scoring in the first half.

Oakland would jump on the scoreboard again with a 32 yard touchdown pass to take a 13-0 lead in the 2nd.

After a muffed punt, Hendersonville was in position to score but was held to a field goal, making it a 13-3 score.

Right before half, Oakland would add another touchdown by Stepthenson. They would take a 19-3 lead into half.

The second half was more Oakland. They would trade touchdowns in the 3rd quarter.

Then Oakland added 4th quarter touchdowns to pad the lead.

After a big win tonight, Oakland will look to keep the winning streak going into week 2.

