Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Seven children of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office employees each earned $500 scholarships from the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh presented the checks to award winners Ryan Haynes, son of Patrol Capt. Chris Haynes, Eli Ward, son of Detective Dennis Ward, Jessie Kauffman, daughter of Training Lt. Chris Kauffman, Brianna King, daughter of Capt. Joey King, Makaela Elliott, daughter of Dispatcher Heather Pedigo and her husband, Patrol Sgt. Richard Pedigo, Porter Hendrixson, son of Warrants Lt. Barry Hendrixson and Taylor Rodgers, son of Patrol Sgt. Michael Rodgers.

TSA awards scholarships each fall to the children and employees of sheriff’s offices throughout the state. Students are eligible to receive two scholarships.

Scholarships are based on ACT scores, an essay about educational goals and letters of recommendation from an educator and the sheriff.