Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, right, awards $500 scholarships from the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association to Makaela Elliott, Brianna King and Porter Hendrixson. Also receiving scholarships are Ryan Haynes, Eli Ward, Jessie Kauffman and Taylor Rodgers.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Seven children of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office employees each earned $500 scholarships from the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh presented the checks to award winners Ryan Haynes, son of Patrol Capt. Chris Haynes, Eli Ward, son of Detective Dennis Ward, Jessie Kauffman, daughter of Training Lt. Chris Kauffman, Brianna King, daughter of Capt. Joey King, Makaela Elliott, daughter of Dispatcher Heather Pedigo and her husband, Patrol Sgt. Richard Pedigo, Porter Hendrixson, son of Warrants Lt. Barry Hendrixson and Taylor Rodgers, son of Patrol Sgt. Michael Rodgers.

TSA awards scholarships each fall to the children and employees of sheriff’s offices throughout the state. Students are eligible to receive two scholarships.

Scholarships are based on ACT scores, an essay about educational goals and letters of recommendation from an educator and the sheriff.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here