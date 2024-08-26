$50,000 Reward for Information on Missing 15-Year-Old Sebastian Rogers

The FBI, in partnership with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the safe return of 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers or the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.

Sebastian was last seen on February 26, 2024, in the Stafford Court area of Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black, square-framed glasses. Sebastian has autism and other medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have any information regarding Sebastian’s whereabouts, please contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or [email protected], your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

DESCRIPTION OF SEBASTIAN ROGERS

Date(s) of Birth Used: December 7, 2008

Hair: Blond or Brown

Eyes: Brown or Hazel Height: 5’5″

Weight: 120 pounds Sex: Male

Race: White

