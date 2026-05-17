5/17/26: Clear Skies With High Near 90 and Winds Up to 13, Warm Evening Low Around 75

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 89.6°F with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today. The sky is clear, providing favorable conditions for the evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 90.3°F while dipping to a low of 60.1°F. Winds have varied in speed, reaching up to 13.9 mph during the day. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.5°F, with winds remaining around 12.1 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is minimal at 1%, and clear skies are anticipated.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active in the area. Conditions should remain stable into the night, with pleasant temperatures and light winds.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 60°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 90°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:38am Sunset 7:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 90°F 60°F Partly cloudy Monday 90°F 66°F Overcast Tuesday 87°F 68°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 81°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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