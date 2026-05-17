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Home Weather 5/17/26: Clear Skies With High Near 90 and Winds Up to 13,...

5/17/26: Clear Skies With High Near 90 and Winds Up to 13, Warm Evening Low Around 75

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Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 89.6°F with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today. The sky is clear, providing favorable conditions for the evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 90.3°F while dipping to a low of 60.1°F. Winds have varied in speed, reaching up to 13.9 mph during the day. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.5°F, with winds remaining around 12.1 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is minimal at 1%, and clear skies are anticipated.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active in the area. Conditions should remain stable into the night, with pleasant temperatures and light winds.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
60°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
90°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 90°F 60°F Partly cloudy
Monday 90°F 66°F Overcast
Tuesday 87°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 81°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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