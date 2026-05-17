5/17/26: Clear Skies With High Near 90 and Winds Up to 13, Warm Evening Low Around 75

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 89.6°F with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today. The sky is clear, providing favorable conditions for the evening.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 90.3°F while dipping to a low of 60.1°F. Winds have varied in speed, reaching up to 13.9 mph during the day. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.5°F, with winds remaining around 12.1 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is minimal at 1%, and clear skies are anticipated.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active in the area. Conditions should remain stable into the night, with pleasant temperatures and light winds.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|90°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|90°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|87°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|79°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|81°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|81°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|83°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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