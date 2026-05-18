5/17/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 76; Daytime High Reached 90, Winds Up to 13.9 mph, No Rain Recorded

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 79.9°F with a light wind of 7.2 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 90.3°F and the low was 60.1°F. Wind speeds during the day peaked at 13.9 mph, with only a 2% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0 in throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.6°F, with winds increasing slightly to 11 mph and no chance of precipitation.
There are no official weather warnings currently active in the area. Expect clear skies to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
90°F
Low
60°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|90°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|91°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|92°F
|70°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|72°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|69°F
|63°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|79°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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