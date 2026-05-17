5/17/26: Mainly Clear with High of 90 and Low of 60; Current Temp 89, Winds 13 mph, Tonight Low 75 and Clear Skies

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 88.9°F with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. The sky is mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 90.1°F, with a low of 60.1°F. Winds may gust up to 14 mph, and there is a low chance of precipitation at 2%. This afternoon will continue to have partly cloudy conditions.

Tonight’s low will be around 74.7°F with winds easing to a maximum of 12.2 mph. The sky will remain clear, and the chance of precipitation drops to 1%.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 60°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 89°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:38am Sunset 7:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 90°F 60°F Partly cloudy Monday 91°F 65°F Overcast Tuesday 87°F 67°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 81°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email