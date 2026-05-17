5/17/26: Mainly Clear with High of 90 and Low of 60; Current Temp 89, Winds 13 mph, Tonight Low 75 and Clear Skies

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 88.9°F with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. The sky is mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 90.1°F, with a low of 60.1°F. Winds may gust up to 14 mph, and there is a low chance of precipitation at 2%. This afternoon will continue to have partly cloudy conditions.
Tonight’s low will be around 74.7°F with winds easing to a maximum of 12.2 mph. The sky will remain clear, and the chance of precipitation drops to 1%.
There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts issued for the area.
Today's Details
High
90°F
Low
60°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|90°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|91°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|87°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|79°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|81°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|81°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|83°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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