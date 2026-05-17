Sunday, May 17, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/17/26: Mainly Clear with High of 90 and Low of 60; Current...

5/17/26: Mainly Clear with High of 90 and Low of 60; Current Temp 89, Winds 13 mph, Tonight Low 75 and Clear Skies

By
Source Staff
-
0
17

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 88.9°F with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. The sky is mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 90.1°F, with a low of 60.1°F. Winds may gust up to 14 mph, and there is a low chance of precipitation at 2%. This afternoon will continue to have partly cloudy conditions.

Tonight’s low will be around 74.7°F with winds easing to a maximum of 12.2 mph. The sky will remain clear, and the chance of precipitation drops to 1%.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
60°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 90°F 60°F Partly cloudy
Monday 91°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 87°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 81°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×