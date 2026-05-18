OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Shepherd

Margaret Ann Shepherd, age 85, passed away May 15, 2026. She was born in Hazard, KY and a resident of Murfreesboro. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas Bunton and Elta Louise Roper Bunton.

She is survived by husband, Benny Shepherd; sons, Michael (Amy) Grigsby, David (Bridgette) Grigsby, Steve Grigsby; brother, Tom Bunton; and granddaughter, Myla Grigsby.

No service is planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 1639 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 101. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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