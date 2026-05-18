New Music this Week- May 18, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.
1Colton Dawson
Warner Records Nashville’s Colton Dawson storms onto the country scene with his highly anticipated toe-tapping, barn-burning debut single “Might Be In It.”
“I have always loved the instrumentation of early 90’s country records, so I wanted to tip my hat specifically to that with this first song,” said Colton Dawson, adding, “One of the biggest contributions to that instrumentation was the studio musicians who played on those records. Because of that, it was always a dream of mine to work with them. I had the signature lick just sitting in my voice memos for a few months before I brought it to some of my favorite co-writers: Roger Springer, Wyatt McCubbin, and Kenny Whitmire to write it. When we recorded the song, it was a huge honor to play it for Brent Mason in the studio and hear him play that lick, note for note.”
Take a listen here.
2Willow Avalon- Katilin Butts
Breakout vocalist, songwriter, and musician Willow Avalon continues a landmark year with her new single, “Hypothetically Speaking,” featuring acclaimed country artist Kaitlin Butts.
Of the track, Avalon states, “Hell hath no fury like two big-haired southern women.”
Take a listen here.
3Charles Wesley Goodwin
Charles Wesley Godwin announces his highly anticipated new album, Christian Name, out July 24 via Big Loud Records, and releases the first single, “Better That Way,” featuring Luke Combs. Christian Name is an intensely personal collection of songs, but it’s more than just another body of work; it’s how Godwin learned to live again. Through moments of mourning. Through tales of redemption. And ultimately, through a tried-and-true reaffirmation of his faith.
Take a listen here.
4Little Big Town
Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – return with their first new music in two years, their brand new song “Hey There Sunshine.”
About the new song, Karen Fairchild reflects, “Songs are truly the most profound gifts. We’re honored this one found its way to us. It’s a reminder of all the beauty around us and that it’s never too late to find it.”
Take a listen here.
549 Winchester
Acclaimed alt-country band 49 Winchester has released their highly anticipated new album Change of Plans.
Hailing from Virginia, 49 Winchester blends Southern rock and country with a raw, honest storytelling approach. Known for their electrifying live performances, the band has built a devoted fanbase and earned widespread critical acclaim.
Take a listen here.
6Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay announced their new album, Young, releasing on August 21st. The title track “Young” was just released, along with a music video featuring a cameo by Shay Mooney’s son, Asher.
Take a listen here.
7Braxton Keith
After years of building his reputation one honky-tonk at a time, Braxton Keith officially arrives with the release of his debut album REAL DAMN DEAL, out now.
Take a listen here.
8Shania Twain
Shania Twain, five-time GRAMMY Award winner and the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time, has announced her seventh album, Little Miss Twain. Marking her most personal work in a hallowed career of acclaimed albums, classic hits, and over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Little Miss Twain establishes a return to Shania’s roots. The album’s lead single, “Dirty Rosie,” is out now.
Take a listen here.
9Keith Urban
Keith Urban has released his dreamy cover of the classic 1980 Robbie Dupree track, “Steal Away,” out now. Urban’s “Steal Away” fully encapsulates and evokes the feeling of summertime nostalgia. Featured on his upcoming yacht rock album, Flow State, out June 12.
Take a listen here.
10Lauren Watkins
Lauren Watkins enters a new season of music with the release of her new song “Heartbreakaholic,” out now.
Of the song, Watkins shared, “I may be settled down now, but don’t be fooled, I’m no stranger to a good old-fashioned heartbreak.” “There was always something strangely addicting about it to me. Just when I’d get over something, I needed something else to get over. Maybe I’m crazy, but I’m just a person who feels things deeply, and I kinda get restless when I don’t have an excuse to drive around and cry to my favorite sad songs,” Watkins laughs. “Heartbroken or not, I’m a creature of habit, and that’s really what this song is about. I hope some people out there can relate!”
Take a listen here.
11Miranda Lambert
Lambert pioneered a whole new sound with her first release with MCA, “Crisco.”
“We wanted something that feels familiar but also fresh, which is really hard to do,” Lambert enthuses. “We leaned into all the things I grew up loving about country music – Glen Campbell, Kenny and Dolly; very ’70s and ’80s. It’s a fun mix of all these sides of country music that I’ve never fully explored before, even down to using strings in a bigger way. I almost can’t believe I’ve made this many records without really going there, but it was magical to hear how much strings can transform a song.”
Take a listen here.
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