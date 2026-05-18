Tennessee Lottery Results for May 18, 2026

For players who check their tickets each morning, here are the latest Tennessee Lottery results as of May 18, 2026. Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, Cash 4, and Cash 4 Life all have recent draws and fresh numbers posted. Stay tuned for upcoming draws and check back soon for the next round of winning numbers!

Powerball

08 37 40 44 65 PB 18 Double Play 11 21 27 41 59 PB 18

Mega Millions

17 23 25 52 61 MB 03

Lotto America

01 04 24 31 46 SB 02

Tennessee Cash

02 07 11 22 30 CB 05

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

08 16 21 30 33

Millionaire for Life

11 23 41 45 55 LB 01

Cash 3 Evening 06 08 09 WB 01 Morning 09 09 07 WB 04 Midday 05 02 09 WB 06 Evening 03 07 08 WB 09 Morning 03 03 00 WB 04

Cash 4 Evening 01 02 01 05 WB 05 Morning 00 07 02 05 WB 04 Midday 09 01 01 02 WB 09 Evening 07 02 04 08 WB 02 Morning 00 04 09 09 WB 04

Cash 4 Life

20 25 30 52 55 CB 04

For the latest updates and more details on upcoming Tennessee Lottery drawings, keep an eye on this page and check your tickets regularly.

All lottery numbers and results on this site are unofficial and provided for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee accuracy. Always verify results with the official lottery operator in your state.This site is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or approved by any lottery organization, including Powerball or Mega Millions. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. We are not liable for any errors or outcomes resulting from use of this information.For more information visit TNLottery.com

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