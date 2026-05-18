5/18/26: Clear Morning, High 90, Low 66, Overcast Tonight, Light Winds Up to 16, Precip Chance 5%, No Rain Expected

As of 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 69.6°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 90.5°F while the low will be around 65.8°F. Winds may increase, reaching speeds of up to 16.5 mph, with a slight chance of rain at 5%. Tonight, temperatures will remain warm with a low of 76.1°F under overcast conditions. Winds are expected to decrease to a maximum of 14 mph.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|91°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|92°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|76°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|81°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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