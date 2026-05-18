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Home Weather 5/18/26: Clear Morning, High 90, Low 66, Overcast Tonight, Light Winds Up...

5/18/26: Clear Morning, High 90, Low 66, Overcast Tonight, Light Winds Up to 16, Precip Chance 5%, No Rain Expected

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As of 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 69.6°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 90.5°F while the low will be around 65.8°F. Winds may increase, reaching speeds of up to 16.5 mph, with a slight chance of rain at 5%. Tonight, temperatures will remain warm with a low of 76.1°F under overcast conditions. Winds are expected to decrease to a maximum of 14 mph.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
91°F
Low
66°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 91°F 66°F Overcast
Tuesday 92°F 72°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 81°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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