5/18/26: Clear Morning, High 90, Low 66, Overcast Tonight, Light Winds Up to 16, Precip Chance 5%, No Rain Expected

As of 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 69.6°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 90.5°F while the low will be around 65.8°F. Winds may increase, reaching speeds of up to 16.5 mph, with a slight chance of rain at 5%. Tonight, temperatures will remain warm with a low of 76.1°F under overcast conditions. Winds are expected to decrease to a maximum of 14 mph.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 66°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 91°F 66°F Overcast Tuesday 92°F 72°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Friday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 81°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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