2024 Super Bowl Weekend Weather

Wet and windy…that’s the only prediction you will get for the Super Bowl weekend from us. The good news is no severe weather is expected and we dry out next week. We are watching ahead to a possible wintry mix event next weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 62. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.