2023 Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 1

Week 1 of Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books, and that means playoffs! We have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA.

1A

Greenback 41 at Cloudland 20

North Greene 0 at Oliver Springs 48

Rockwood 28 at Jellico 21

Unaka 8 at Coalfield 63

Jo Byrns 0 at South Pittsburg 63

Sale Creek 19 at Clay Co. 38

Red Boiling Springs 12 at Whitwell 55

Chattanooga Prep 12 at Gordonsville 13

Houston Co. 0 at Moore Co. 48

Eagleville 37 at West Carroll 6

McEwen 7 at Collinwood 37

Cornersville 14 at McKenzie 31

Middleton 0 at Dresden 68

Lake Co. 22 at M. Middle College 33

Westwood 6 at Union City 62

South Fulton 14 at MASE 52

2A

Polk Co. 19 at Hampton 36

South Greene 21 at Bledsoe Co. 42

Oneida 17 at Happy Valley 0

Eagleton 7 at York Institute 61

Forrest 14 at Smith Co. 40

Monterey 14 at Fayetteville 39

Cascade 0 at East Robertson 42

Westmoreland 7 at Marion Co. 21

Peabody 28 at Loretto 24

Mt. Pleasant 6 at Riverside 50

Milan 40 at Lewis Co. 6

Waverly 0 at Huntingdon 62

Hillcrest 39 at Memphis Business 0

MLK Prep 0 at Mitchell 40

Oakhaven 46 at Trezevant 6

Fairley – BYE

3A

Union Co. 0 at Gatlinburg-Pittman 70

Johnson Co. 0 at Kingston 35

Austin-East 48 at Unicoi Co. 43

Chuckey-Doak 6 at Alcoa 56

Grundy Co. 8 at Meigs Co. 50

Tyner 26 at Sequatchie Co. 30

Watertown 32 at McMinn Central 35

Brainerd 0 at Giles Co. 34

Cheatham Co. 0 at East Nashville 40

Stratford 52 at White House Heritage 42

Sycamore 0 at Liberty Creek 42

Maplewood 30 at Fairview 36

Memphis East 20 at Dyersburg 56

Westview 34 at Bolton 17

Hamilton 6 at Covington 70

Ripley 12 at Sheffield 8

4A

Knoxville Fulton 14 at Greeneville 48

Northview Academy 27 at Gibbs 28

Knoxville Carter 0 at Elizabethton 38

Sullivan East 0 at Anderson Co. 49

DeKalb Co. 0 at Red Bank 30

Loudon 7 at Macon Co. 41

Stone Memorial 34 at Hixson 14

East Ridge 14 at Upperman 56

Lexington 2 at Pearl Cohn 42

Station Camp 24 at South Gibson 20

Jackson North Side 18 at Marshall Co. 52

White House 22 at Hardin Co. 29

Kirby 0 at Haywood 44

Crockett Co. 34 at Millington 38

Craigmont 6 at Dyer Co. 40

Obion Co. 6 at Melrose 49

5A

Knoxville Central 20 at Sevier Co. 51

Tennessee High 14 at Powell 42

Knoxville Halls 14 at Morristown West 35

Daniel Boone 0 at Knoxville West 34

East Hamilton 22 at Oak Ridge 49

Clinton 34 at McMinn Co. 10

Rhea Co. 13 at Lenoir City 31

Campbell Co. 33 at Walker Valley 74

Hillsboro 7 at Shelbyville 41

Columbia 15 at Centennial 27

Nolensville 0 at Tullahoma 10

Franklin Co. 14 at Page 50

Memphis Central 14 at Henry Co. 35

Hendersonville 41 at Munford 34

Memphis Overton 8 at Beech 42

Springfield 0 at Southwind 62

6A

Cleveland 36 at Jefferson Co. 44

Dobyns Bennett 0 at Bearden 27

Maryville 42 at Science Hill 16

West Ridge 0 at Bradley Central 42

Green Hill 13 at Riverdale 50

Siegel 14 at Cookeville 34

Gallatin 3 at Oakland 38

Rockvale 19 at Mt. Juliet 23

Independence 14 at Smyrna 26

Stewarts Creek 14 at Ravenwood 28

Summit 38 at Antioch 29

Cane Ridge 7 at Brentwood 28

Collierville 23 at Clarksville 22

Dickson Co. 0 at Houston 47

Bartlett 48 at Rossview 16

West Creek 0 at Germantown 47

Division II A

Columbia Academy – BYE

Ezell-Harding 7 at Jackson Christian 37

MTCS – BYE

Franklin Grace 42 at FACS 56

Trinity Christian – BYE

Nashville Christian 47 at Providence Christian 14

Fayette Academy 14 at Friendship Christian 42

Mt. Juliet Christian 14 at DCA 65

Division II AA

BGA 13 at Lausanne 41

Chattanooga Christian 27 at Davidson Academy 49

Goodpasture 20 at Boyd Buchanan 49

Pope John Paul 24 at Northpoint Christian 49

CAK 6 at CPA 42

Lakeway Christian 21 at USJ 34

Silverdale 6 at FRA 35

ECS 7 at Knoxville Webb 34

Division II AAA

Brentwood Academy 43 at Briarcrest 14

McCallie – BYE

MBA – BYE

Ensworth – BYE

Christian Brothers – BYE

Baylor – BYE

Father Ryan 14 at Knoxville Catholic 37

MUS – BYE