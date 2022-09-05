Monday, September 5, 2022
2022 Tennesee College Football Scores – Week One

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
The college football season has officially begun. Each team in Tennessee played this past weekend. Below you will see the scores of your favorite local teams.

Tennessee (1-0)- 59

Ball State (0-1)- 10

 

ETSU (1-0)- 44

Mars Hill (0-0)- 7

 

UT Martin (1-0)- 42

Western Illinois (0-1)- 25

 

Kansas (1-0)- 56

Tennessee Tech (0-1)- 10

 

Cumberland (2-0)- 25

Webber International (1-1)- 24

 

Eastern Washington (1-0)- 36

TSU (0-1)- 29

 

Chattanooga (1-0)- 31

Wofford (0-1)- 0

 

James Madison (1-0)- 44

MTSU (0-1)- 7

 

Vanderbilt (2-0)- 42

Elon (0-1)- 31

 

Austin Peay (1-0)- 63

Presbyterian (0-1)- 0

 

Mississippi State (0-0)- 49

Memphis (0-1)- 23

