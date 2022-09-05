2022 Tennesee College Football Scores – Week One

The college football season has officially begun. Each team in Tennessee played this past weekend. Below you will see the scores of your favorite local teams.
Tennessee (1-0)- 59
Ball State (0-1)- 10
ETSU (1-0)- 44
Mars Hill (0-0)- 7
UT Martin (1-0)- 42
Western Illinois (0-1)- 25
Kansas (1-0)- 56
Tennessee Tech (0-1)- 10
Cumberland (2-0)- 25
Webber International (1-1)- 24
Eastern Washington (1-0)- 36
TSU (0-1)- 29
Chattanooga (1-0)- 31
Wofford (0-1)- 0
James Madison (1-0)- 44
MTSU (0-1)- 7
Vanderbilt (2-0)- 42
Elon (0-1)- 31
Austin Peay (1-0)- 63
Presbyterian (0-1)- 0
Mississippi State (0-0)- 49
Memphis (0-1)- 23