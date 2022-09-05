Monday, September 5, 2022
WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect
WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown,
Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston
Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin,
Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin,
Clarksville, South Carthage, Lewisburg, Tullahoma, Centerville,
Celina, La Vergne, Lafayette, Nashville, Jamestown, Tennessee Ridge,
Coalmont, McEwen, Lawrenceburg, Gordonsville, Dover, Shelbyville,
Murfreesboro, Altamont, Franklin, Linden, Manchester, Hartsville,
Gainesboro, Crossville, Waverly, Brentwood, Lobelville, Lebanon,
Pulaski, Smyrna, Clifton, Spencer, Dickson, Carthage, Hohenwald, and
Hendersonville
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland,
  Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman,
  Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall,
  Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson,
  Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren,
  Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - While the last 12 hours have been fairly rain-free, many
    areas in Middle TN remain saturated. A quick 1 to 3 inches in
    any given area could cause flash flooding issues this
    afternoon.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Labor Day
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

For your close to home forecast find your county here

